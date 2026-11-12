Woman arrested after allegedly impersonating officer at Remembrance Day ceremony

A girl lays a poppy on a wreath at the Victory Square cenotaph during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2026 5:33 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 6:06 pm.

VANCOUVER — A woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer during Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

Police say officers noticed the woman wearing “combat-style” camouflage clothing, body armour, tactical boots and a vest with military-style pouches.

They say the woman was also displaying a police-style badge on a chain and several police-related patches at the commemorative event at Victory Square.

Officers arrested the woman and found she was in possession of a replica gun.

Police say the 34-year-old woman has been charged with one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Const. Megan Lui notes the force had about 120 officers deployed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Vancouver on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Demoralizing:' Toronto doctor calls current volume of patients at some local ERs 'out of control'

CityNews spoke with a Toronto emergency medicine physician who works at three local ERs to hear about current patient volumes.

48m ago

Ottawa serves Stellantis notice of default on funding agreement after Roshel deal

TORONTO — Ottawa has served Stellantis with a notice of default on its federal funding agreement after the automaker signed a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

2h ago

Widespread outage hits Outlook, other Microsoft apps

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps. As...

1h ago

Friend of woman stabbed to death in North York left traumatized after witnessing violent murder

A friend and roommate of a woman who was stabbed to death says she not only witnessed the attack, but tried to help as she saw the horrific scene unfold in the parking lot of the North York apartment building...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Demoralizing:' Toronto doctor calls current volume of patients at some local ERs 'out of control'

CityNews spoke with a Toronto emergency medicine physician who works at three local ERs to hear about current patient volumes.

48m ago

Ottawa serves Stellantis notice of default on funding agreement after Roshel deal

TORONTO — Ottawa has served Stellantis with a notice of default on its federal funding agreement after the automaker signed a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

2h ago

Widespread outage hits Outlook, other Microsoft apps

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps. As...

1h ago

Friend of woman stabbed to death in North York left traumatized after witnessing violent murder

A friend and roommate of a woman who was stabbed to death says she not only witnessed the attack, but tried to help as she saw the horrific scene unfold in the parking lot of the North York apartment building...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
North GTA could see wet flurries Thursday

Some percipitation in the forecast for Thursday could be wet flurries in the northern part of the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:52
Liberal leadership candidate believes having a seat will be key for debate

Don Valley West MPP Stephanie Bowman says the Ontario Liberals need someone in the legislature to take on Premier Doug Ford. As Mark McAllister reports, her business acumen could prove to be as asset as well.

23h ago

2:34
Watermain break sends large spill into Scarborough creek

After social media users raised concerns about an unknown substance spilling into Highland Creek, officials say it came after a watermain break at Woodside Square. Crews at the mall have since plugged the leak. Nick Westoll has more.

23h ago

2:20
Bomb threats spark chaos across Italy

Thousands of schools receive bomb warnings, sending families scrambling across Italy. Brandon Rowe reports as similar threats spread through Europe. Authorities suspect hoaxes, but who’s behind them?

14h ago

2:36
One of Canada's largest veteran care centres honours residents

United in gratitude, Sunnybrook veterans centre and hospital community gather to honour those who fought for Canada. Beverly Andrews reports.

November 11, 2026 5:48 pm EST EST

More Videos