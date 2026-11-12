Woman arrested after allegedly impersonating officer at Remembrance Day ceremony

VANCOUVER — A woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer during Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

Police say officers noticed the woman wearing “combat-style” camouflage clothing, body armour, tactical boots and a vest with military-style pouches.

They say the woman was also displaying a police-style badge on a chain and several police-related patches at the commemorative event at Victory Square.

Officers arrested the woman and found she was in possession of a replica gun.

Police say the 34-year-old woman has been charged with one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Const. Megan Lui notes the force had about 120 officers deployed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Vancouver on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press