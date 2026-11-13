2 suspects wanted after 2-vehicle collision at St. Clair West and Jane

Two people were injured in a collision at St. Clair West Avenue and Jane Street on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Toronto police say two occupants from one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. They are described as males wearing all black clothing and face coverings.

Two patients with minor injuries were assessed on scene. Paramedics say a third person was possibly injured as well.

Traffic delays are expected in the area and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.