Avril Lavigne gets her happy ending, welcomes first child

Avril Lavigne attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2026 12:50 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 1:16 pm.

Canada’s pop-punk princess is now a pop-punk parent.

Avril Lavigne has become a mother.

The 42-year-old “Sk8er Boi” singer announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter, in an Instagram post on Friday, featuring a series of black-and-white photos.

The images show Lavigne and her partner holding the newborn’s tiny hand, while another captures the singer-songwriter cradling the baby against her chest.

A final photo features three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers — two adult-sized pairs and a miniature set — laid out on a skateboard.

Lavigne has not publicly identified the child’s father.

“Our Mini F–king Princess has arrived,” she wrote in her caption.

Lavigne, who shot to fame with her 2002 debut album “Let Go,” has had several high-profile relationships, though she has kept her current romance under wraps.

She was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. She was also engaged to musician Mod Sun before the pair split in 2023, and was later romantically linked to rapper Tyga.

Earlier this year, the 10-time Juno winner recorded a cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” for the Canadian rom-com “Mile End Kicks.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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