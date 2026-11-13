A large delivery truck crashed into a Boston Pizza restaurant at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga overnight, causing extensive damage to the building.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the popular shopping complex near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police confirmed one male was taken into custody following the collision. No information about possible charges was immediately available, and investigators remain on scene working to determine what led up to the crash.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the restaurant, with the truck appearing to have driven into a section of the Boston Pizza.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone inside the restaurant or nearby was injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A large delivery truck crashed into a Boston Pizza restaurant at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga overnight, causing extensive damage to the building. Photo: Carl Hanstke/680 NewsRadio.