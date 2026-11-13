Suspect wanted, two others arrested in Bowmanville armed home invasion

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. DRPS/HO

By

Posted November 13, 2026 11:33 am.

Two males are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect following an armed home invasion in Bowmanville.

Durham police were called to the area of Meadowview Boulevard and Scugog Street for reports of an armed person around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Three male suspects allegedly forced their way into a home while armed with firearms and assaulted the homeowner. The victim suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers arrived on the scene as the suspects were fleeing. Two of the suspects were taken into custody after a pursuit. One of them was allegedly in possession of a firearms with a prohibited overcapacity magazine.

Despite an extensive search involving canine and drone units, police were not able to find the third suspect. He’s described as having a heavy build.

Larone Carlton Whyte, 37, and Elijah Shaun Latham, 30, both of Mississauga are facing several charges including assault cause bodily harm, break-and-enter, robbery, possess restricted/prohibited firearm – no licence.

Police say the two accused were on conditions not to possess any firearms at the time of their arrest and both have been held for bail hearing.

Several schools in the area were put on a hold and secure as a precaution during the search for the third suspect.

A police officer also suffered minor injuries from a dog bite.

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