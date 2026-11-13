Cabbagetown stabbing sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries, suspect at large

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Cabbagetown on Friday evening.

It happened at around 4:53 p.m. in the Sackville and Spruce streets area.

Toronto police say two males become involved in a confrontation and one stabbed the other.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large. No suspect description has been provided at this point.