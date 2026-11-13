E-scooter rider hit by car near Moss Park

A paramedic ambulance is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By

Posted November 13, 2026 7:23 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a woman riding an e-scooter was hit by a car in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter Streets at approximately 6:40 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the woman riding the e-scooter was rushed to a hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation. No other details were immediately available.

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