E-scooter rider hit by car near Moss Park
Posted November 13, 2026 7:23 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a woman riding an e-scooter was hit by a car in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter Streets at approximately 6:40 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said the woman riding the e-scooter was rushed to a hospital.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
Roads in the area were closed for an investigation. No other details were immediately available.