Early lunch, more chatter: Microsoft outage brings workers to a standstill

A person walks past a sculpture version of Microsoft's logo at the company's headquarters Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2026 1:21 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 1:41 pm.

Email bouncebacks and recurring errors in corporate Microsoft apps forced Madison Smith and her colleagues in Vancouver to take an early lunch.

But as the outage continued post-lunch on Thursday, the mechanical engineer-in-training says she had to start texting her clients and taking the day a bit slower.

Meanwhile, she says the office was vibrant with chatter and some of her colleagues switched to long-overdue tasks, such as cleaning their desks.

Millions of Microsoft users worldwide were sharing similar tales online Thursday and early Friday as the outage of the popular workplace software brought offices to a standstill.

The outage, which is now broadly restored, affected a range of Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

Charles Lamanna, an executive vice-president at Microsoft, says the company is reviewing what happened and how it can prevent similar issues going forward.

In a post on X, Microsoft says the disruption was caused by a network capacity upgrade and was not related to cyber or AI agents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

1h ago

Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

HAMILTON — Stelco is recalling 175 temporarily laid off workers as it plans to restart its Hamilton, Ont., finishing operations on Dec. 1.

49m ago

Man dead after fire in basement of Scarborough home

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified following a fatal house fire in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to a home on Marlena Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside...

3h ago

Ottawa, province hope 'aggressive package' can prevent Stellantis plant sale: Joly

TORONTO — A day after threatening to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she's still hopeful she can prevent the company from selling its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to Roshel.

1h ago

Top Stories

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

1h ago

Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

HAMILTON — Stelco is recalling 175 temporarily laid off workers as it plans to restart its Hamilton, Ont., finishing operations on Dec. 1.

49m ago

Man dead after fire in basement of Scarborough home

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified following a fatal house fire in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to a home on Marlena Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside...

3h ago

Ottawa, province hope 'aggressive package' can prevent Stellantis plant sale: Joly

TORONTO — A day after threatening to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she's still hopeful she can prevent the company from selling its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to Roshel.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Toronto police chief outlines measures to prevent officer corruption

It was one of the most shocking stories on the year, eight current or former Toronto Police officers charged with corruption. Shauna Hunt with the efforts to stamp out misconduct within the force, and why some say the measures don't go far enough.

19h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor reflects on huge surge of ER patients

A Toronto emergency medicine physician who works in multiple ERs says the current high volume of patients feels "out of control" and "explosive." Nick Westoll speaks with Dr. Raghu Venugopal to hear about his experience.

19h ago

2:57
Ontario proposes OSAP changes after 'widespread' problems at private colleges

New allegations are coming to light tonight of fraud within Ontario's OSAP program. Brandon Choghri with the revelations and why the Ford government is being blamed for much of the scandal.

20h ago

2:34
Nvidia CEO’s stunning fall from power

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang resigns amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy. Brandon Rowe reports on the fallout in Washington, the market turmoil and what his departure means for the future of AI.

20h ago

1:40
Investigation into deadly Brooklyn building collapse widens

Rescue crews had to deal with rough weather as they searched for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Brooklyn. Laura Aguierre looks at the widening investigation into the collapse, which has claimed eight lives.

11h ago

More Videos