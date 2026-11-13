Flu activity ‘high’ in several provinces including B.C., Alberta and P.E.I.

TORONTO — Health Canada says flu activity is on the rise and expected to continue trending upward in the coming weeks.

The federal health agency says several regions are seeing a ‘high’ percentage of cases testing positive including British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and the Yukon.

The latest national data released Friday shows more than 4,200 influenza cases detected in the first week of November.

The highest levels are reported in P.E.I., where between 26.1 and 39.5 per cent of those tested for influenza tested positive.

The national positivity rate is 13.7 per cent, which is considered ‘moderate.’

The spread of COVID-19 is also gradually increasing, but remains “low” and “stable,” while RSV activity is still “very low.”

People 65 years and older are the most affected age group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press