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Planes across the U.S. grounded due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and ‘safety,’ according to the FAA

FILE - A traveler with a smartphone walks past an air traffic control tower at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on March 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Posted November 13, 2026 4:20 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 4:37 pm.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop of all American airports on Friday afternoon.

The cause of the ground stop was not immediately known, but an alert put out by the agency cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the ground stop in a social media post shared just after 4:15 p.m.

“[The FAA] issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” Duffy wrote. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Most airports are reporting ground stops, but a few, including LAX, San Diego, and Las Vegas have closed entirely.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

With files from the Associated Press.

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