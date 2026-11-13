Jays outfielder Anthony Santander issues apology for sharing Islamophobic posts on social media

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has released a statement apologizing for sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

Santander posted the videos in the hours following the U.S. midterms. One of the stories claimed that Sharia law would be coming to America after Abdul El-Sayed won the senate race in Michigan. Another claimed that Muslim politicians are radicals and that Islam is a religion driven by war.

Santander later took down the posts.

“After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform,” he wrote in a social media post on Friday.

“I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes that comes with having a public voice.”

The Blue Jays organization issued a statement on Thursday after team president and CEO Mark Shapiro met with leaders in the Muslim community.

“The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused. We will work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate. The Blue Jays will continue to ensure our organization reflects the inclusive community we are proud to call home.”

https://t.co/mx3xaaKnWy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 12, 2026

Steven Zhou, spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told the Canadian Press he was hopeful something positive could come out of the controversy.

“Generally I think the majority of our community wants to see a strengthened relationship basically — and education,” Zhou said Monday. “And above all, I think everybody wants to see an apology from him.”

Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal before the 2025 season, has spent much of his time in Toronto on the injured list, appearing in only 54 games. He missed all of the 2026 season following surgery on his left shoulder.

With files from The Canadian Press