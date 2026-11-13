Ottawa won’t clarify stance on possibility of future streamer payments for CanCon

OTTAWA — Days after Prime Minister Mark Carney said it isn’t necessary to impose a tax on big tech companies, his office won’t clarify if that means financial contributions from streamers are off the table entirely.

Carney made the comments at a press conference in Montreal Tuesday, in response to a question about a CRTC-mandated requirement for streamers to pay a percentage of their revenues toward Canadian content.

The Liberals said in June they wanted the regulator to back down on that contribution policy and would instead provide $600 million in annual funding directly.

But the federal budget only allocated $600 million for this fiscal year, and a government spokesperson confirmed the amount could vary in future because the CRTC could still impose some level of financial contribution on streamers.

Culture Minister Marc Miller also told CTV this week that streamers will need to invest in Canadian content.

Spokespeople for the Prime Minister’s Office did not answer questions from The Canadian Press about where the government stands on imposing financial contributions on streamers in future years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press