Ottawa won’t clarify stance on possibility of future streamer payments for CanCon

Shortcut buttons for streaming services Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video are seen on a television remote control in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2026 2:52 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 3:18 pm.

OTTAWA — Days after Prime Minister Mark Carney said it isn’t necessary to impose a tax on big tech companies, his office won’t clarify if that means financial contributions from streamers are off the table entirely.

Carney made the comments at a press conference in Montreal Tuesday, in response to a question about a CRTC-mandated requirement for streamers to pay a percentage of their revenues toward Canadian content.

The Liberals said in June they wanted the regulator to back down on that contribution policy and would instead provide $600 million in annual funding directly.

But the federal budget only allocated $600 million for this fiscal year, and a government spokesperson confirmed the amount could vary in future because the CRTC could still impose some level of financial contribution on streamers.

Culture Minister Marc Miller also told CTV this week that streamers will need to invest in Canadian content.

Spokespeople for the Prime Minister’s Office did not answer questions from The Canadian Press about where the government stands on imposing financial contributions on streamers in future years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Planes across the U.S. grounded due to 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'safety,' according to the FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop of all American airports on Friday afternoon. The cause of the ground stop was not immediately known, but an alert put out by the agency...

breaking

Just now

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

3h ago

Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

HAMILTON — Stelco's American parent company has pledged to recall 175 temporarily laid-off steelworkers and repay their lost wages after weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and the prospect of an investigation into anticompetitive conduct.

1h ago

Jays outfielder Anthony Santander issues apology for sharing Islamophobic posts on social media

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has released a statement apologizing for sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media. Santander posted the videos in the hours following the...

5m ago

Top Stories

Planes across the U.S. grounded due to 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'safety,' according to the FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop of all American airports on Friday afternoon. The cause of the ground stop was not immediately known, but an alert put out by the agency...

breaking

Just now

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

3h ago

Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

HAMILTON — Stelco's American parent company has pledged to recall 175 temporarily laid-off steelworkers and repay their lost wages after weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and the prospect of an investigation into anticompetitive conduct.

1h ago

Jays outfielder Anthony Santander issues apology for sharing Islamophobic posts on social media

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has released a statement apologizing for sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media. Santander posted the videos in the hours following the...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Toronto police chief outlines measures to prevent officer corruption

It was one of the most shocking stories on the year, eight current or former Toronto Police officers charged with corruption. Shauna Hunt with the efforts to stamp out misconduct within the force, and why some say the measures don't go far enough.

22h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor reflects on huge surge of ER patients

A Toronto emergency medicine physician who works in multiple ERs says the current high volume of patients feels "out of control" and "explosive." Nick Westoll speaks with Dr. Raghu Venugopal to hear about his experience.

22h ago

2:57
Ontario proposes OSAP changes after 'widespread' problems at private colleges

New allegations are coming to light tonight of fraud within Ontario's OSAP program. Brandon Choghri with the revelations and why the Ford government is being blamed for much of the scandal.

23h ago

2:34
Nvidia CEO’s stunning fall from power

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang resigns amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy. Brandon Rowe reports on the fallout in Washington, the market turmoil and what his departure means for the future of AI.

22h ago

1:40
Investigation into deadly Brooklyn building collapse widens

Rescue crews had to deal with rough weather as they searched for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Brooklyn. Laura Aguierre looks at the widening investigation into the collapse, which has claimed eight lives.

14h ago

More Videos