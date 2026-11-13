breaking
2 critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre
Posted November 13, 2026 11:31 am.
Last Updated November 13, 2026 11:41 am.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says two people are in critical condition after a collision near The Shops at Pickering City Centre.
Officers were called to the Glenanna Road and Pickering Parkway area just before 11 a.m. on Friday.
A DRPS spokesperson told CityNews that a vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, crashed through a fence and into a construction area, striking two people.
One of the two injured is a construction worker.
Air ORNGE has been notified for assistance, police added.
This is a developing news story