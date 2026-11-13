Rescues are underway in New Orleans after a tanker hits a river cruise boat on the Mississippi River

Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Enan Chediak/The Advocate via AP)

By Jack Brook, The Associated Press,

Posted November 13, 2026 3:24 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 4:40 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat in New Orleans on Friday with 129 passengers aboard, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release whether there were injuries or deaths.

Video from the scene showed the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddlewheel cruise boat while it appeared to be docked as metal and glass crashed and crunched.

More than a dozen people in lifejackets were being dragged from the 66-degree Fahrenheit (19-degree Celsius) river onto nearby ships. Others were standing near the railing as the other side of the American Heritage listed further into the water.

Devon Flanagan was at his job nearby at the Port of New Orleans when workers began rushing down the dock. He got out of his truck and noticed the American Heritage on its side and passengers in the water.

“It was just chaos,” he said. “You had all types of ships, like other barges and other companies down there trying to help out, which also was a little convoluted because you had people still in the water.”

The cruise ship was built in 2015 and operated by American Cruise Lines. It is five stories and can hold up to 150 passengers.

The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day cruise to several Mississippi River destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The cruise line said it was working with the Coast Guard and would share more information when it can.

The tanker involved in the crash specializes in carrying large quantities of asphalt and bitumen, a semi-solid substance that is often used for road construction and roofing, according to the live shipping tracker MarineTraffic.

Ships carrying asphalt and bitumen are often heated well above 250 degrees Fahrenheit (120 degrees Celsius) to prevent the asphalt from solidifying on the ship, according to the maritime periodical Marine Insights. It is not immediately clear whether the ship was carrying any materials when the crash occurred.

The 520-foot (160-meter) long vessel had a final destination in New Orleans, according to MarineTraffic, and was sailing under a flag for the Marshall Islands.

Jack Brook, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Planes across the U.S. grounded due to 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'safety,' according to the FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop of all American airports on Friday afternoon. The cause of the ground stop was not immediately known, but an alert put out by the agency...

breaking

Just now

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

3h ago

Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

HAMILTON — Stelco's American parent company has pledged to recall 175 temporarily laid-off steelworkers and repay their lost wages after weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and the prospect of an investigation into anticompetitive conduct.

1h ago

Jays outfielder Anthony Santander issues apology for sharing Islamophobic posts on social media

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has released a statement apologizing for sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media. Santander posted the videos in the hours following the...

5m ago

Top Stories

Planes across the U.S. grounded due to 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'safety,' according to the FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop of all American airports on Friday afternoon. The cause of the ground stop was not immediately known, but an alert put out by the agency...

breaking

Just now

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

3h ago

Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

HAMILTON — Stelco's American parent company has pledged to recall 175 temporarily laid-off steelworkers and repay their lost wages after weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and the prospect of an investigation into anticompetitive conduct.

1h ago

Jays outfielder Anthony Santander issues apology for sharing Islamophobic posts on social media

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has released a statement apologizing for sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media. Santander posted the videos in the hours following the...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Toronto police chief outlines measures to prevent officer corruption

It was one of the most shocking stories on the year, eight current or former Toronto Police officers charged with corruption. Shauna Hunt with the efforts to stamp out misconduct within the force, and why some say the measures don't go far enough.

22h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor reflects on huge surge of ER patients

A Toronto emergency medicine physician who works in multiple ERs says the current high volume of patients feels "out of control" and "explosive." Nick Westoll speaks with Dr. Raghu Venugopal to hear about his experience.

22h ago

2:57
Ontario proposes OSAP changes after 'widespread' problems at private colleges

New allegations are coming to light tonight of fraud within Ontario's OSAP program. Brandon Choghri with the revelations and why the Ford government is being blamed for much of the scandal.

23h ago

2:34
Nvidia CEO’s stunning fall from power

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang resigns amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy. Brandon Rowe reports on the fallout in Washington, the market turmoil and what his departure means for the future of AI.

22h ago

1:40
Investigation into deadly Brooklyn building collapse widens

Rescue crews had to deal with rough weather as they searched for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Brooklyn. Laura Aguierre looks at the widening investigation into the collapse, which has claimed eight lives.

14h ago

More Videos