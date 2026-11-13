breaking

Man dead in Scarborough house fire

A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 13, 2026 7:57 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 8:27 am.

A man has died following a house fire in Scarborough, police say.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Marlena Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Toronto Fire says crews located one person in the basement of the home with critical injuries.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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