Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1

United Steelworkers Local 1005 members and supporters gather for a rally outside Stelco Hamilton Works facility, following layoffs announced by U.S. owner Cleveland-Cliffs, in Hamilton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2026 12:48 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2026 1:35 pm.

HAMILTON — Stelco is recalling 175 temporarily laid off workers as it plans to restart its Hamilton, Ont., finishing operations on Dec. 1.

The company said Friday the move is due to increased customer demand.

“I would like to thank our valued customers for the faith they have placed in us, and our workers for the patience and resilience they have continued to demonstrate during this challenging period,” Stelco president Paul Simon said in a statement.

Stelco parent company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. raised the ire of Ottawa when it announced the layoffs in September, as Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said it went against conditions the government set when approving the steelmaker’s sale.

Cleveland-Cliffs cited U.S. tariffs, weak demand for Canadian steel and competition from imported steel products as reasons for the cuts.

However, it said it has now reached agreement with a sufficient volume of its customers to restart the operations and recall all of the laid off workers.

The company noted that it will take several weeks to restart operations, but that all affected employees will be made whole retroactively for the standard wages they would have received during the period in which they were temporarily laid off.

The layoff announcement came roughly two years after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Stelco in 2024 in a transaction that required government approval under the Investment Canada Act.

Joly had put Cleveland-Cliffs on notice last month to address alleged violations of its commitments under that process, including employment guarantees, or face potential legal action.

The federal government was also consulting its lawyers about remarks by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves suggesting he bought Stelco to protect his company’s U.S. operations from Canadian competition.

The minister had warned that Cleveland-Cliffs could be forced to sell Stelco if it failed to meet its binding commitments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

1h ago

Man dead after fire in basement of Scarborough home

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified following a fatal house fire in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to a home on Marlena Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside...

2h ago

Ottawa, province hope 'aggressive package' can prevent Stellantis plant sale: Joly

TORONTO — A day after threatening to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she's still hopeful she can prevent the company from selling its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to Roshel.

1h ago

Microsoft reports progress in reviving email and other services during a global outage

Microsoft said progress is being made in bringing its popular workplace software back online as a global outage enters its second day, disrupting business communications, police crime reporting, court operations, AI tools and many other services.

3h ago

Top Stories

2 construction workers critically injured in collision near Pickering City Centre

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said two construction workers suffered critical injuries following a collision involving a Tesla near The Shops at Pickering City Centre. Officers were called...

1h ago

Man dead after fire in basement of Scarborough home

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified following a fatal house fire in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to a home on Marlena Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside...

2h ago

Ottawa, province hope 'aggressive package' can prevent Stellantis plant sale: Joly

TORONTO — A day after threatening to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she's still hopeful she can prevent the company from selling its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to Roshel.

1h ago

Microsoft reports progress in reviving email and other services during a global outage

Microsoft said progress is being made in bringing its popular workplace software back online as a global outage enters its second day, disrupting business communications, police crime reporting, court operations, AI tools and many other services.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Toronto police chief outlines measures to prevent officer corruption

It was one of the most shocking stories on the year, eight current or former Toronto Police officers charged with corruption. Shauna Hunt with the efforts to stamp out misconduct within the force, and why some say the measures don't go far enough.

19h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor reflects on huge surge of ER patients

A Toronto emergency medicine physician who works in multiple ERs says the current high volume of patients feels "out of control" and "explosive." Nick Westoll speaks with Dr. Raghu Venugopal to hear about his experience.

19h ago

2:57
Ontario proposes OSAP changes after 'widespread' problems at private colleges

New allegations are coming to light tonight of fraud within Ontario's OSAP program. Brandon Choghri with the revelations and why the Ford government is being blamed for much of the scandal.

20h ago

2:34
Nvidia CEO’s stunning fall from power

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang resigns amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy. Brandon Rowe reports on the fallout in Washington, the market turmoil and what his departure means for the future of AI.

20h ago

1:40
Investigation into deadly Brooklyn building collapse widens

Rescue crews had to deal with rough weather as they searched for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Brooklyn. Laura Aguierre looks at the widening investigation into the collapse, which has claimed eight lives.

11h ago

More Videos