Woman arrested for allegedly making anti-transgender remarks, assaulting person walking dog

A Toronto woman is facing charges in what Toronto police describe as a suspected “hate-motivated assault” in the city’s west end earlier this week.

Detectives said a person was walking their dog on Nov. 10, when they were approached by a suspect near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street.

“The accused made anti-transgender remarks before assaulting the victim,” police wrote in a news release shared Friday. “The accused threatened to kill the victim.”

Police said the alleged attack was unprovoked and the victim was not injured.

Later the same day officers arrested 31-year-old Ellan Michelle Wood of Toronto.

She’s facing multiple charges, including offence motivated by hatred – assault, offence motivated by hatred – uttering threats, fail to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 11.