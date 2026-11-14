17-year-old identified as one of two suspects in shooting death of Malik Abass

Toronto police have identified two suspects wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Malik Abass last weekend.

Investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 19-year-old Armani Callender and 17-year-old Cameron Marlor, both from Toronto. They are each wanted for second-degree murder, attempted murder, and two firearms-related offences.

Investigators have received judicial authorization to identify Marlor, who is a young offender, for the next five days, or until he is captured.

Police were called to the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall just before 4:30 p.m. on November 7, where they found Abass suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The Mississauga teen was the 33rd homicide of the year in Toronto.