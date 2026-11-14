3 children among 5 people critically injured in Burlington fire
Posted November 14, 2026 9:52 am.
Five people, including three children, have suffered critical injuries following a fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a home on Maple Crossing Boulevard just after 9 a.m.
Police in Halton Region say two adults and three children were taken from the scene to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ages of the victims was not immediately known.
The fire has been extinguished but the origin and cause remains under investigation.