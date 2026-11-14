AFC Toronto captures their first Diana B. Matheson Cup

Olivia Chisholm’s first half goal allowed AFC Toronto to capture their first Diana B. Matheson Cup with a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Roses Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

The 17-year-old scored what proved to be the winner, and her first professional goal, in the 39th minute.

Sabrina D’Angelo had a clean sheet holding off the Roses, who had led the league with 48 goals.

AFC Toronto was looking for redemption after dropping last year’s final to the Vancouver Rise.

Toronto, who finished third in the regular-season standings, beat Ottawa 8-2 on aggregate in the semifinals and rode the momentum into the final.

Montreal, who finished first overall to win their first Supporters Shield, beat Vancouver 5-2 on aggregate in the semis to advance to their first championship final.

Trailing 1-0, Montreal came out hard and fast in the second half and generated a couple chances early on. Lisa Pechersky challenged D’Angelo and moments later D’Angelo had to handle an Elyse Bennett header. Pechersky had another chance in the 73rd minute trying to go back post but D’Angelo anticipated it and made the save.

Montreal pushed hard for the equalizer, generating 14 shots but just couldn’t find a way to beat D’Angelo.

Montreal goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert made a couple big saves in the 54th minute. First on Toronto’s Kaylee Hunter and then managed to get her fingertips on a great chance by Shelina Zadorsky.

In the opening half, the Roses had the better chances but Toronto capitalized with Chisholm’s goal.

Lauren Rowe beat her defender in the box and sent a pass from near the endline to Chisholm, who had some space near the top of the box, and she side-footed a shot past the outstretched arms of Lambert.

Toronto dominated the first five minutes but Montreal’s Evelyn Badu provided the Roses with their first chance in the ninth minute with a toe poke that just went over the crossbar.

The Roses entered the final riding a 12-game unbeaten streak since Maryse Bard-Montreal took over as interim head coach in August. Montreal won the Supporters’ Shield with a 12-4-9 record and 45 points and was looking for the double.

Toronto was 1-2-2 in the regular season against Montreal and neither team had scored more than two goals in any of the five games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.