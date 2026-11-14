Bandits crash into convenience store moments after East York break-in: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

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Posted November 14, 2026 10:13 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2026 10:34 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a break-in that happened at a residential home in East York on Saturday evening.

Authorities were called to the area of Broadview Avenue and O’Connor Drive just before 9 p.m. 

Police said two people were transported to a hospital with injuries from the scene of the break-in. Meanwhile, the suspects fled the area in a vehicle and then crashed into a convenience store nearby.

Officers were able to take one suspect into custody at the scene, but the others fled from the crash on foot.

Police have not said how many suspects are at large or provided any descriptions.

Authorities are advising the public about a heavy police presence in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

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