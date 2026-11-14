Busy day at Canadian airports as airlines scramble to recover from U.S. flight stop

People wait in line to rebook cancelled flights at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sandra Ezekwesili

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2026 11:05 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2026 11:29 am.

One of Canada’s largest airlines says it will likely take the weekend for schedules to return to normal after officials temporarily grounded flights across the United States on Friday.

In a statement, Porter Airlines says affected passengers have been rebooked on the next available flight.

A spokesperson says in an email that if the new bookings don’t meet passengers’ scheduling needs, they will be refunded.

Meanwhile, Toronto Pearson International Airport has called in more staff in anticipation of a busy day on Saturday.

A post on the X platform says some flights are still cancelled or delayed, and travellers should check with their carrier before heading to the airport.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had a so-called ground stop order in place for more than four hours on Friday, citing communications issues affecting air traffic control centres.

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