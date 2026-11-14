Military says fifth Canadian soldier has died after fire in Wainwright

A fifth Canadian soldier has died from injuries sustained in a fire last month at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

The Canadian Armed Forces says Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco died on Friday in an Ontario hospital.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says he extends his deepest condolences to the private’s family and friends for their profound loss.

About 84 soldiers with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were taking part in attack training on Oct. 17 when wind pushed flames from a grass fire onto the troops.

Dozens of soldiers were injured.

The Canadian Armed Forces says 24 soldiers remain in various hospitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026