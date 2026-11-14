Carney to cap off ASEAN summit with focus on trade deals, ahead of Francophonie

Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez (left) Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu (right) are seen at a signing ceremony with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2026 7:23 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2026 7:45 pm.

MANILA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is wrapping up a brief visit to the Philippines and heading to Cambodia, as the government pushes for more trade access in the region.

Carney is at the summit of the Associate of Southeast Asian nations, where Canada concluded negotiations for a trade deal with the Philippines and continues talks for a deal with the wide bloc of 11 countries.

Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu tells reporters travelling with Carney that the wider deal gives access to smaller countries, while Canada also has deeper agreements with Indonesia and the Philippines.

Carney is set to meet today with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

He will then leave for Cambodia for a summit of the Francophonie, including a side event on technology trade in Phnom Penh.

While there, Carney will meet with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon who is pushing for more autonomy in Quebec’s international relations, though Sidhu says Ottawa is working constructively with the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

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