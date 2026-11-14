Gas prices in GTA to hit eight month low on Sunday

The price of gasoline across the GTA is expected to hit an eight month low on Sunday.

En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to fall 5 cents to an average of 153.9 cents/litre at most stations in Toronto and the GTA.

The last time prices were this low was back in March.

The projected drop continues a downward trend which has seen the price of gasoline fall 15 cents since the start of the month, and 23 cents over the last 30 days.

The drop in prices comes even as Iran has continued to attack oil tankers and other shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has driven up global energy prices.

Brent crude, the international standard, initially jumped in early Friday trading before settling at $95.84 a barrel. It was trading near $72 per barrel in late February before the Iran war began.