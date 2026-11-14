Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza, and other Mideast news

An injured child is treated at the Al-Aqsa Hospital, following an Israeli military strike in eastern Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted November 14, 2026 8:53 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2026 9:16 am.

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, hospital officials said.

Meanwhile, Iranian state TV reported that three oil tankers struck Iranian naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz in the latest attack on shipping moving through the Persian Gulf.

Here are the latest developments from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here.

Drone strike kills two in Jabaliya

The drone struck two Palestinians walking down a street in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, said Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where the casualties were taken.

The American field hospital said several other people were wounded but did not provide a number.

Asked about the attack, the Israeli military said it had struck two Hamas militants in the area.

Near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have continued in Gaza more than a year after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal.

At least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll but says women and children make up around half the dead.

Tankers hit mines near Strait of Hormuz

Three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reported, citing statements from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian Navy.

Two tankers were hit inside the strait, while a third was burning east of the chokepoint, the report said. It gave no details about casualties, the tankers’ nationalities or their destinations.

The Guard and the Navy warned that ships using routes through the strait without Iran’s approval would face a similar fate.

Iran has been attacking oil tankers and other shipping in the strait to drive up global energy prices during its war with the United States. The U.S. has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports that has severely disrupted Iran’s economy.

October recorded the highest number of incidents involving commercial ships in the contested waters since the war began in February.

___

This report will be updated throughout the day with the latest developments.

The Associated Press

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