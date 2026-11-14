Man dead in early morning stabbing in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

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Posted November 14, 2026 6:54 am.

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say they were called to a building on Lakeshore Road East and Fergus Avenue, just west of Dixie Road, around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an altercation inside the building.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The age of the victim was not immediately known.

In a social media post, police said there was “no current evidence to suggest there is a threat to public safety,” but did not indicate if they are searching for any suspects or provide any further details surrounding the incident.

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