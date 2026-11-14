Manitoba NDP gathers at annual convention as it prepares for 2027 election

WINNIPEG — Manitoba NDP members are meeting in Winnipeg this weekend at the party’s annual convention as it prepares for next year’s general election.

Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis is set to speak this morning, and Premier Wab Kinew scheduled to give a speech at a gala fundraiser in the evening.

Kinew said Friday that his party has $3.5 million in campaign funding and is well positioned well for the upcoming vote.

He said the party has enough candidates on its slate to expand its majority.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2027 but could happen sooner.

Kinew didn’t provide specifics on when he may call an election, but he said delivering a balanced budget in the spring is the last major piece of unfinished business before he does so.