Police seek suspects in violent early morning downtown assault

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a violent assault early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a group of individuals got in a physical altercation just before 4 a.m. in the John Street and Adelaide Street West area.

One of them sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the fight, according to police.

There was no immediate description of the suspects, who fled the scene in a black sedan.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact them, especially if they have security or dash cam footage.