SIU investigating after man critically injured in crash with police in Bradford

A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a police cruiser near Bradford.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says an officer with the South Simcoe Police Service observed a Honda Civic speeding and driving erractically in the area of Line 8 and Summerlyn Trail just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

“The driver didn’t stop and ended up involved in a collision with another police cruiser,” the SIU said in a statement.

Investigators say one of the two occupants of the car attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested a short distance away.

The second occupant of the car, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.