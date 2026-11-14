Tractor truck rolls over during Scarborough collision

Photo shows a crash in Scarborough on Sat. Nov. 14, 2026. (CityNews/Karim Islam)

By

Posted November 14, 2026 7:14 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough late Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a tractor truck and another vehicle.

Police said the truck rolled over during the collision. Both drivers remained at the scene.

One person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation and drivers were advised to use other routes.

No other details were immediately available.

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