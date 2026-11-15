Alouettes and Elks battle it out in 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

Inside McMahon Stadium in Calgary ahead of the 113th Grey Cup. (Cole Fortner, City News)

By

Posted November 15, 2026 5:13 pm.

The final game of the 2026 CFL season is here and it features the East Division Champions — the Montreal Alouettes — and the West Division Champions — the Edmonton Elks.

The Alouettes enter the Grey Cup with a record of 14-4 and having defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in the East Final.

Meanwhile the Elks enter with a record of 13-5 and having defeated the BC Lions 28-16 in the West Final.

Both teams enter the game with a chance to repeat history. For the Elks, the last time they hosted the West Final, they would go on to win the Grey Cup. For the Alouettes, the last time they went undefeated at home, they went on to win the Grey Cup. One of those feats has a chance to be repeated.

The game marks the 12th meeting between Edmonton and Montreal in the Grey Cup, and the second time, they have met in Calgary. Edmonton leads the all-time series 8-3, including taking the 63rd Grey Cup in Calgary in 1975 by a score of 9-8. The last time they met was in the 93rd Grey Cup at BC Place Stadium in 2005, when Edmonton won 38-35 in overtime.

Sunday’s game also marked one of the earliest Grey Cup games, happening in mid-November, after the CFL bumped up the season schedule. Additionally the weather in Calgary was warmer than normal too.

Game coverage

CityNews will have coverage of the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary.

Prior to kickoff, the Snowbirds were honoured as they conducted the pregame flyover, in what would end up being their final flight.

End of an era

Sunday’s game also marks an historic end to Canadian football as we know it.

In 2024, the Canadian Football League announced that it would be making a number of changes, including to the field size.

A hand full of the changes were implemented during the 2026 season, including a partial 35 running play clock.

The CFL in 2027 will be a big change and only time will tell how well the die hard fans will take the changes.

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