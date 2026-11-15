Grey Cup preview: What you need to know about Elks vs. Alouettes

From the football heartland of Alberta to the passionate gridiron culture of Quebec, the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes will go head-to-head in the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, bringing together two franchises with plenty to prove and a championship to chase.

For Edmonton, this is a return to familiar territory. One of the league’s most storied franchises, the Elks are back on the Grey Cup stage, reclaiming a place in the championship conversation that the organization and its fans have long been accustomed to.

For Montreal, it’s another opportunity to showcase the consistency that has made the Alouettes one of the CFL’s most reliable contenders in recent years.

It’s the first Grey Cup between the two squads since Edmonton beat Montreal 38-35 in overtime in 2005. Sunday also marks the two teams’ 12th Grey Cup clash, breaking a tie to become the most frequent title-game matchup in CFL history.

The Alouettes (14-4 in the regular season) have been the class of the league most of the year behind Most Outstanding Player Davis Alexander, while the Elks (13-5) surged back into contention under Cody Fajardo to reach their first Grey Cup since 2015.

Here’s a capsule look at this year’s game:

The schedule

Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ABT at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

The line

Montreal opened as a 3.5-point favourite, according to BetMGM, as of Sunday. The underdogs have covered the spread in eight of the past 10 Grey Cups.

The weather

The forecast calls for cloudy conditions in Calgary, with a daytime high of 11 degrees C and overnight temperatures around 3 C. For a mid-November Grey Cup game, those are pretty ideal conditions.

At stake

The Alouettes are looking to capture their ninth Grey Cup championship and their second title in four seasons. Montreal won the 110th Grey Cup in 2023 before falling to Saskatchewan in last year’s championship.

Edmonton is looking to end an 11-year championship drought. The Elks last lifted the Grey Cup in 2015 and are seeking their 15th championship in franchise history. They have won their last three appearances in the championship game.

Pre-game and halftime

Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor will perform ahead of the game, while Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan will sing the national anthem.

Country artist Riley Green headlines the halftime show, while the James Barker Band will perform during the kickoff show.

The season series

The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with each winning on home field.

Edmonton took the first matchup 32-29 in Week 3, while Montreal responded with a convincing 48-30 victory in Week 10.

Alexander threw for 708 yards and accounted for six touchdowns across the two games, including five passing touchdowns. Tyson Philpot caught 18 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Fajardo threw for 462 yards and five total touchdowns in the two meetings. Running back Justin Rankin also made his presence felt, recording 292 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches.

Playoff history

The Alouettes are making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance and their third Grey Cup appearance in four seasons. Montreal has advanced to the championship game in back-to-back years under head coach Jason Maas. The Alouettes defeated Winnipeg 33-23 in the East Final to book their return to the championship.

The Elks are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, snapping a six-year post-season drought. Edmonton captured the West Division title for the first time since 2015 before defeating the B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West Final.

Edmonton holds an 8-3 advantage over Montreal in their previous Grey Cup meetings. The Elks have won their last three Grey Cup appearances, while Montreal is looking to capture its ninth championship.

The quarterbacks

Davis Alexander (Montreal) vs. Cody Fajardo (Edmonton)

This is one of the more intriguing quarterback matchups in recent Grey Cup history because of the relationship between the two players.

Alexander and Fajardo were teammates in Montreal before the Alouettes moved forward with Alexander as their starting quarterback following the 2024 season and traded Fajardo to Edmonton.

Alexander is coming off a remarkable season that earned him the Most Outstanding Player award. He led the CFL with a 72.9 per cent completion rate, a 120.2 passer efficiency rating and 39 passing touchdowns.

Fajardo brings a different dimension to Edmonton’s offence. The veteran quarterback was one of the league’s most effective running threats at his position, finishing with 517 rushing yards during the regular season. He added another 84 yards and a touchdown in the Western Final.

Fajardo has previous Grey Cup success, winning with Montreal in 2023 and serving as a backup with Toronto in 2017. Alexander, meanwhile, is looking to capture his first championship as a starting quarterback after losing last year’s Grey Cup.

The coaches

Jason Maas (Montreal) vs. Mark Kilam (Edmonton)

Maas has become one of the CFL’s most successful head coaches since taking over the Alouettes. He’s making his third Grey Cup appearance in four seasons and secured a title in 2023.

The former quarterback has also experienced championship success as a player, winning two Grey Cups with Edmonton in 2003 and 2005, along with another as Toronto’s quarterbacks coach in 2012.

Kilam is making his Grey Cup head coaching debut after taking over the Elks in November 2024.

The turnaround has been impressive. Edmonton finished last in the West Division in 2025 before climbing to the top of the division this season with a 13-5 record.

While he might not bring as much experience as a head coach, Kilam has three Grey Cups as a member of the Calgary Stampeders staff, with his last coming in 2018.

The venue

McMahon Stadium in Calgary hosts its sixth Grey Cup, having last welcomed the championship in 2019.

The stadium previously hosted the 1975, 1993, 2000, 2009 and 2019 Grey Cups.

2026 at a glance

Montreal was remarkably consistent throughout the regular season, finishing 14-4 without ever losing consecutive games.

The Alouettes had one of the CFL’s most explosive offences, averaging 34.7 points per game and leading the league in completion percentage. Alexander’s connection with Philpot and Tyler Snead was particularly effective, with both receivers finishing with 13 touchdown catches.

Montreal also finished first in total offensive touchdowns with 65, while its defence was particularly effective at preventing big plays.

Edmonton’s turnaround was one of the biggest stories of the CFL season.

The Elks finished first in the West Division with a 13-5 record, establishing themselves as one of the league’s most balanced teams.

Their running game was particularly effective, averaging a league-best 127.6 yards per game. Rankin and ShunDerrick Powell provided a strong one-two punch, while Fajardo’s ability to create plays with his legs gave the offence another dimension.

Defensively, Edmonton finished first in points allowed and led the league with a plus-23 turnover ratio. The Elks also recorded a league-high 27 interceptions, making their secondary a major factor in their success.