Canada beats Sweden 3-0 to reach final at women’s worlds

Canada's Sarah Fillier, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between Canada and Sweden at the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Petr David Josek/AP)

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Posted November 15, 2026 7:38 pm.

Sarah Fillier continued her goal-scoring streak as Canada advanced to the world women’s hockey championship gold-medal game with a 3-0 win over Sweden on Sunday.

Fillier has scored in four straight games after missing Canada’s first two contests in Denmark with an injury sustained in a tournament warm-up game against the United States.

After struggling to a 3-2 win over Czechia in Friday’s quarterfinals, Canada was in control for the entire game against the Swedes.

Sarah Wozniewicz and Emma Maltais also scored for Canada, while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 13 saves for the shutout.

Sweden goaltender Ebba Svensson Traff allowed three goals on 30 shots.

Canada will face the defending champion U.S. on Monday in a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game, while Sweden will play Finland for bronze.

Canada and the United States have met in 23 of 24 finals since the tournament’s debut in 1990. Canada has won 13 of those matchups, though the U.S. has taken gold at 10 of the last 14 championships.

The U.S. is also coming off a 2-1 overtime win over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Sweden’s Mira Jungaker, left, is challenged by Canada’s Rosalie Tremblay during the semifinal match between Canada and Sweden at the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canada dominated the first period on Sunday, outshooting Sweden 12-5, but couldn’t beat Svensson Traff. The Canadians were coming off an uncomfortable one-goal quarterfinal win over Czechia despite outshooting their opponent 41-16, and appeared destined for another close game.

The Canadians were finally rewarded for controlling the puck when Fillier opened the scoring on a power play at 7:15 of the second period. Fillier received a pass from Jessie Eldridge, stepped in from the left wing and fired a shot past Svensson Traff.

Wozniewicz gave Canada some breathing room at 12:57 of the second when she took a pass at the Swedish blue line and scored on a breakaway.

Maltais put the game away with her fourth goal of the tournament on another Canadian breakaway at 8:08 of the third period. 

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