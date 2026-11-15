Canoe trio arrives in Vancouver, marking end of 8,000-kilometre cross-Canada journey

Nolan Aziz, left right, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian, pictured in this handout photo, landed in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, after an 8,000 kilometre cross-country canoe journey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Scott Morgan Studios (Mandatory Credit) Scott Morgan Studios

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2026 3:38 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2026 3:41 pm.

It’s a welcome party more than 200 days in the making as three canoeists complete their final landing in Vancouver after an 8,000-kilometre cross-country journey.

Despite a recent spate of stormy weather, Nolan Aziz, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian landed near the Jericho Sailing Centre under sunny skies where they were greeted by family with hugs and tears, and supporters breaking into an impromptu rendition of O Canada.

The three 24-year-olds believe their journey from Tadoussec, Que., to Vancouver is the longest single-season canoe trip ever recorded.

The trio previously finished a 60-day trip in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to see if they could push that further and travel across the country in support of Truth North Aid, a charity that helps northern and remote Indigenous communities.

The friends paddled long distances every day and camped almost every night on Crown land, provincial parks, or once on a farm, with the owner’s approval. 

When travel by water wasn’t possible, they portaged over land, sometimes using a cart to pull the canoe, and other times carrying it on their backs.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Maple Leafs executive, player agent and broadcaster Bill Watters dies at 83

Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Bill Watters has died at the age of 83.

OBITUARY

2h ago

IIHF confirms Russia will not compete at world juniors in Canada

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirms in a statement that Russia will not have a team at the world junior hockey championship next month in Alberta.

1h ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

9h ago

Flight ground stop in Canada, like the FAA's on Friday, unlikely: aviation expert

OTTAWA — An aviation management expert says Canada is less likely than the United States to ground flights nationwide as that country did on Friday afternoon, calling the Canadian system a model its southern neighbours should look to.

11m ago

Top Stories

Longtime Maple Leafs executive, player agent and broadcaster Bill Watters dies at 83

Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Bill Watters has died at the age of 83.

OBITUARY

2h ago

IIHF confirms Russia will not compete at world juniors in Canada

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirms in a statement that Russia will not have a team at the world junior hockey championship next month in Alberta.

1h ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

9h ago

Flight ground stop in Canada, like the FAA's on Friday, unlikely: aviation expert

OTTAWA — An aviation management expert says Canada is less likely than the United States to ground flights nationwide as that country did on Friday afternoon, calling the Canadian system a model its southern neighbours should look to.

11m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

November 14, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

November 14, 2026 2:40 pm EST EST

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

November 14, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

0:40
Toronto Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community over Santander's social media posts

The Toronto Blue Jays released an apology to the Muslim community over outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts.

November 14, 2026 3:22 am EST EST

More Videos