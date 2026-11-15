Canoe trio arrives in Vancouver, marking end of 8,000-kilometre cross-Canada journey

It’s a welcome party more than 200 days in the making as three canoeists complete their final landing in Vancouver after an 8,000-kilometre cross-country journey.

Despite a recent spate of stormy weather, Nolan Aziz, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian landed near the Jericho Sailing Centre under sunny skies where they were greeted by family with hugs and tears, and supporters breaking into an impromptu rendition of O Canada.

The three 24-year-olds believe their journey from Tadoussec, Que., to Vancouver is the longest single-season canoe trip ever recorded.

The trio previously finished a 60-day trip in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to see if they could push that further and travel across the country in support of Truth North Aid, a charity that helps northern and remote Indigenous communities.

The friends paddled long distances every day and camped almost every night on Crown land, provincial parks, or once on a farm, with the owner’s approval.

When travel by water wasn’t possible, they portaged over land, sometimes using a cart to pull the canoe, and other times carrying it on their backs.