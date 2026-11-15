E-bikes, e-scooters now banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC vehicles and property goes into effect Sunday.

The transit agency says users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices are prohibited inside TTC vehicles and stations from November 15 to April 15. The ban does not apply to electric wheelchairs or other mobility devices used by people with disabilities.

According to the TTC, anyone who violates the ban will be asked to leave the system, and they could face a fine or possible arrest if they refuse to comply.

The ban was introduced in December 2024 following concerns over potential fire hazards associated with the batteries, which are more susceptible to short circuits and fires during colder months when temperatures fluctuate.

The TTC also pointed to safety concerns related to the size of some of these devices, which can obstruct seating areas and create tripping hazards.

In December 2023, an e-bike caught fire as the subway train pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

Fire officials have previously warned about a lack of government regulation over lithium-ion batteries, raising safety concerns about uncertified or misused batteries. The fire service says it has responded to more than 100 such fires this year, a threefold increase since 2022. Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has called the issue the greatest public safety risk facing the city.

The Ford government has indicated it plans to change two laws aimed at cracking down on owners who modify batteries to make their bikes and scooters move faster than intended while the second legal change would essentially ban owners from keeping e-bike and e-scooters in apartment hallways.