E-bikes, e-scooters now banned on TTC until next April

A food delivery courier rides an e-bike in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By

Posted November 15, 2026 7:46 am.

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC vehicles and property goes into effect Sunday.

The transit agency says users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices are prohibited inside TTC vehicles and stations from November 15 to April 15. The ban does not apply to electric wheelchairs or other mobility devices used by people with disabilities.

According to the TTC, anyone who violates the ban will be asked to leave the system, and they could face a fine or possible arrest if they refuse to comply.

The ban was introduced in December 2024 following concerns over potential fire hazards associated with the batteries, which are more susceptible to short circuits and fires during colder months when temperatures fluctuate.

The TTC also pointed to safety concerns related to the size of some of these devices, which can obstruct seating areas and create tripping hazards.

In December 2023, an e-bike caught fire as the subway train pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

Fire officials have previously warned about a lack of government regulation over lithium-ion batteries, raising safety concerns about uncertified or misused batteries. The fire service says it has responded to more than 100 such fires this year, a threefold increase since 2022. Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has called the issue the greatest public safety risk facing the city.

The Ford government has indicated it plans to change two laws aimed at cracking down on owners who modify batteries to make their bikes and scooters move faster than intended while the second legal change would essentially ban owners from keeping e-bike and e-scooters in apartment hallways.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage that, depending on how you looked at it, either cast millions of frustrated workers adrift or spared them from a daily, unrelenting electronic avalanche.

1h ago

Freshwater supply challenges threaten Canada's security, internal federal memo says

OTTAWA — Pressures on the supply of fresh water pose challenges that will affect Canada's "long-term security and prosperity" if left unaddressed, an internal government memo warns.

46m ago

PM Carney in Cambodia for Francophonie summit, will meet Quebec premier Plamondon

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet shortly with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon at a summit in Cambodia, after the province elected a sovereigntist government.

43m ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

56m ago

Top Stories

Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage that, depending on how you looked at it, either cast millions of frustrated workers adrift or spared them from a daily, unrelenting electronic avalanche.

1h ago

Freshwater supply challenges threaten Canada's security, internal federal memo says

OTTAWA — Pressures on the supply of fresh water pose challenges that will affect Canada's "long-term security and prosperity" if left unaddressed, an internal government memo warns.

46m ago

PM Carney in Cambodia for Francophonie summit, will meet Quebec premier Plamondon

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet shortly with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon at a summit in Cambodia, after the province elected a sovereigntist government.

43m ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

56m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

18h ago

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

17h ago

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

21h ago

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

0:40
Toronto Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community over Santander's social media posts

The Toronto Blue Jays released an apology to the Muslim community over outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts.

November 14, 2026 3:22 am EST EST

More Videos