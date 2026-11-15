Fans cheer as popular online platform for spinoff stories nears full return after security incident

The AO3 website displays a message welcoming readers and stating that the site is back online and no data has been deleted, in Berlin, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/David Keyton) Photo taken with a smartphone. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press,

Posted November 15, 2026 8:37 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2026 10:32 am.

In a comeback tale like one from Harry Potter battling back his nemesis or a “Heated Rivalry” hockey hero rebounding from injury, a top global fandom site that was sidelined by a security incident is now on the mend.

The activist group behind the popular Archive of Our Own, or AO3, platform, a collaborative online space which serves up fans’ spinoff narratives derived from well-known published stories, says it’s undergoing a limited return after a shutdown on Oct. 29.

“AO3 is now up!” said a status page for the Organization for Transformative Works, an activist group behind the platform, on Sunday.

The outage sent fans of the platform — readers and authors alike — into a desperate void for the past two weeks, with a “Bad Gateway” message stirring frustration. Some authors were outraged when readers uploaded their works to Google Drive and other platforms without their permission during the outage.

The return drew many expressions of joy Sunday.

The organization, in a summary it posted on Instagram of its 2025 results, said nearly 2.6 million AO3 works were created, with nearly 40 billion page views. Nearly 2 million accounts have been created, it said.

AO3 hasn’t been without its critics, who have warned about sexual content that could be available to minors and fandom racism through the platform.

The group said some features like user icons have been disabled and importing of external work isn’t available, while downloads are currently only possible in the web-language HTML format. It promised those features will ultimately return.

“We understand that the wait and uncertainty surrounding AO3’s return have been difficult, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the status update said.

From fanfic to podfic: New media emerge

In late October, the team predicted that the security incident would take up to four weeks for AO3 to get back up, while floating the prospect of a partial revival “in a degraded state” — which appears to be what was taking place on Sunday.

The organization said contributors’ “works, bookmarks, kudos, etc., are still safe” and that no drafts were deleted during the outage — but it couldn’t rule out that the user database might have been compromised.

AO3 is a hub of content from fans who have produced content that riffs off fiction, art and other culture and entertainment: Imagine a repository of sequels, prequels and derivatives dreamt up by adoring aficionados of some of the world’s best-known titles.

The result is catchy products like “fanfic” — fiction from fans — and similar fanart, as well as “podfics,” readings of narratives shared in audio form.

A recent listing of “ship stats” — or the number of references to relationships of stars from literature — shows that pairings of characters featured in the Harry Potter, Heated Rivalry and anime fandoms were the most prominent this summer.

The platform, which is run by volunteers, went fully public in 2009, and has shown strong user growth: In June, the Organization for Transformative Works said AO3 had 11 million registered users — up from 10 million four months earlier. It said the archive was nearing 18 million works.

The reaction from many fans of the fandom platform was swift and exuberant about its return.

“So, we’ve all agreed we don’t need to sleep tonight, now that AO3 is finally back, right? Right!?” quipped a user going by the name of yet.another.loon on the Threads social media site.

User Verkielos gushed: “Just got email from AO3 about a fic update. The world is healing!”

___

Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Berlin contributed to this report.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Freshwater supply challenges threaten Canada's security, internal federal memo says

Pressures on the supply of fresh water pose challenges that will affect Canada's "long-term security and prosperity" if left unaddressed, an internal government memo warns.

3h ago

Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage. But by Friday afternoon, when U.S. authorities suddenly ordered every plane across the country to land immediately, it felt to many that something was up. Something was broken.

4h ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

3h ago

E-bikes, e-scooters now banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC vehicles and property goes into effect Sunday.

3h ago

Top Stories

Freshwater supply challenges threaten Canada's security, internal federal memo says

Pressures on the supply of fresh water pose challenges that will affect Canada's "long-term security and prosperity" if left unaddressed, an internal government memo warns.

3h ago

Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage. But by Friday afternoon, when U.S. authorities suddenly ordered every plane across the country to land immediately, it felt to many that something was up. Something was broken.

4h ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

3h ago

E-bikes, e-scooters now banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC vehicles and property goes into effect Sunday.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

21h ago

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

20h ago

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

November 14, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

0:40
Toronto Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community over Santander's social media posts

The Toronto Blue Jays released an apology to the Muslim community over outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts.

November 14, 2026 3:22 am EST EST

More Videos