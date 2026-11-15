Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Mississauga

A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital after getting hit by a car in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

According to Peel Regional Police, an adult male was struck by a vehicle near Dixie Road and Winding Trail at approximately 6 p.m.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. Meanwhile, the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation.

No other details were immediately available.