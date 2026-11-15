PM Carney in Cambodia for Francophonie summit, will meet Quebec premier Plamondon

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet shortly with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon at a summit in Cambodia, after the province elected a sovereigntist government.

Both leaders are in Phnom Penh to attend a summit of the Francophonie, an international body of mostly French-speaking states and governments.

Plamondon claims many at the summit have raised Quebec separatism with him, but he did not specify which governments.

Canada, Quebec and New Brunswick are all full members of the Francophonie, and Carney is preparing to host the next summit in 2028 in the Ottawa region.

Carney arrived Sunday in Cambodia, and attended an event about the use of the French language in technology, where he said French-speaking countries should partner with Canada in artificial intelligence

The prime minister is in Asia for three summits, and has made trade diversification a major focus of his trip.