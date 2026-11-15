PM Carney in Cambodia for Francophonie summit, will meet Quebec premier Plamondon

Canadian Ambassador to Cambodia Christin Desroches speaks with Prime Minister Mark Carney as he walks to a vehicle after arriving in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2026 7:13 am.

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet shortly with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon at a summit in Cambodia, after the province elected a sovereigntist government.

Both leaders are in Phnom Penh to attend a summit of the Francophonie, an international body of mostly French-speaking states and governments.

Plamondon claims many at the summit have raised Quebec separatism with him, but he did not specify which governments.

Canada, Quebec and New Brunswick are all full members of the Francophonie, and Carney is preparing to host the next summit in 2028 in the Ottawa region.

Carney arrived Sunday in Cambodia, and attended an event about the use of the French language in technology, where he said French-speaking countries should partner with Canada in artificial intelligence

The prime minister is in Asia for three summits, and has made trade diversification a major focus of his trip.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

E-bikes, e-scooters now banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC vehicles and property goes into effect Sunday.

13m ago

Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage that, depending on how you looked at it, either cast millions of frustrated workers adrift or spared them from a daily, unrelenting electronic avalanche.

1h ago

Freshwater supply challenges threaten Canada's security, internal federal memo says

OTTAWA — Pressures on the supply of fresh water pose challenges that will affect Canada's "long-term security and prosperity" if left unaddressed, an internal government memo warns.

49m ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

59m ago

Top Stories

E-bikes, e-scooters now banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC vehicles and property goes into effect Sunday.

13m ago

Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage that, depending on how you looked at it, either cast millions of frustrated workers adrift or spared them from a daily, unrelenting electronic avalanche.

1h ago

Freshwater supply challenges threaten Canada's security, internal federal memo says

OTTAWA — Pressures on the supply of fresh water pose challenges that will affect Canada's "long-term security and prosperity" if left unaddressed, an internal government memo warns.

49m ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

59m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

19h ago

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

17h ago

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

21h ago

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

0:40
Toronto Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community over Santander's social media posts

The Toronto Blue Jays released an apology to the Muslim community over outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts.

November 14, 2026 3:22 am EST EST

More Videos