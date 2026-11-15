Police officer seriously injured in Whitby car crash
Posted November 15, 2026 8:47 pm.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after one of its officers was injured during a car crash in Whitby on Sunday evening.
Footage from the scene shows multiple vehicles with extensive damage on Brock Street, near Highway 401.
One person, identified as a DRPS officer, was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Roads in the area were closed for an investigation.
No other details were immediately available.