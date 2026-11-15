Prince Harry salutes wounded Ukrainian veterans as ‘role models’ on surprise Ukraine visit

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses for a photo with people who help organize Ukraine's Invictus Games competitions in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)

By The Associated Press,

Posted November 15, 2026 5:05 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2026 5:58 pm.

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry hailed wounded Ukrainian veterans as society’s role models Sunday and said they need to continue receiving support from Kyiv as he wrapped up an unannounced weekend visit to the war-torn country.

It was Harry’s fourth visit to Ukraine since the war started and his second time in the western city of Lviv to meet with patients and staff at Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic that treats wounded military personnel and civilians.

“We’ve invested in them before they put the uniform on and we must invest with them once the uniform comes off,” Harry said during trials for the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event he founded to inspire military veterans around the world to overcome battlefield injuries.

Harry, a British Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, watched wheelchair rugby players clash on Saturday and pickleball players — many with prosthetic limbs — compete to represent Ukraine at next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

The Duke of Sussex grabbed a paddle and teamed up with a player with an amputated arm as they competed against two men who had each lost a leg.

“I asked him to play and he didn’t refuse,” said Oleksandr, a 49-year-old veteran from Odesa with an amputated leg. “He talks to people, he isn’t like a royal personage. He loves ordinary people. He is completely different.”

Harry hailed the resilience of Ukrainians and hoped the war would soon end.

“The rest of the world will continue to support you,” he said. “In my mind you’ve already won.”

Harry met Kostiantyn Vlasenko, who was the first Ukrainian airlifted by drone from the front lines near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region.

Harry called Vlasenko “impressive” to which the soldier replied, “stubborn.”

Vlasenko was seriously wounded in combat in February with injuries that eventually forced the amputation of both his feet — one that he performed himself, according to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who awarded him the Hero of Ukraine honor, the nation’s highest honor.

Vlasenko maintained his position for 232 days hiding from the Russians and relaying important observations to his fellow troops until he was flown out in early October.

“I have a huge amount of admiration and respect for you,” Harry told him.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alouettes and Elks battle it out in 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

The final game of the 2026 CFL season is here and it features the East Division Champions -- the Montreal Alouettes -- and the West Division Champions -- the Edmonton Elks. The Alouettes enter the Grey...

1h ago

Longtime Maple Leafs executive, player agent and broadcaster Bill Watters dies at 83

Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Bill Watters has died at the age of 83.

OBITUARY

4h ago

IIHF confirms Russia will not compete at world juniors in Canada

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirms in a statement that Russia will not have a team at the world junior hockey championship next month in Alberta.

3h ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

11h ago

Top Stories

Alouettes and Elks battle it out in 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

The final game of the 2026 CFL season is here and it features the East Division Champions -- the Montreal Alouettes -- and the West Division Champions -- the Edmonton Elks. The Alouettes enter the Grey...

1h ago

Longtime Maple Leafs executive, player agent and broadcaster Bill Watters dies at 83

Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Bill Watters has died at the age of 83.

OBITUARY

4h ago

IIHF confirms Russia will not compete at world juniors in Canada

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirms in a statement that Russia will not have a team at the world junior hockey championship next month in Alberta.

3h ago

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

TORONTO — Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

November 14, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

November 14, 2026 2:40 pm EST EST

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

November 14, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

0:40
Toronto Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community over Santander's social media posts

The Toronto Blue Jays released an apology to the Muslim community over outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts.

November 14, 2026 3:22 am EST EST

More Videos