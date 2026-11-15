Toronto Tempo land first-overall pick in 2027 WNBA draft

No more guessing, as the ping-pong balls have finally stopped rolling.

The Toronto Tempo have landed the first-overall pick in the upcoming 2027 WNBA Draft following the lottery results on Sunday.

Toronto entered the night tied with the Houston Comets (formerly Connecticut Sun) for the top odds in the draft lottery, with a 32.9 per cent chance of securing the No. 1 pick, 91.2 per cent odds of landing a top-three selection and could not drop any lower than fourth.

USC guard Juju Watkins is the consensus top choice heading into the 2027 draft (should she declare), with Texas forward Madison Booker and Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo rounding out the top three, according to most experts.

Watkins averaged 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game over three seasons with the Trojans and was the Associated Press’s 2025 National Player of the Year.

The Tempo finished 11-33 in their inaugural season — a campaign derailed by season-ending injuries to key contributors such as the million-dollar backcourt of all-star Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, and mid-season acquisition Aneesah Morrow.

The WNBA uses two-year records to determine lottery odds, but both the expansion Tempo and Portland Fire entered the league last year, so their lone season win-loss totals were used against the rest of the lottery-bound teams.

Whoever Tempo GM Monica Wright Rogers and head coach Sandy Brondello choose to add, it’s likely with soon-to-be sophomore guard Kiki Rice and their potential pairing in mind. The former sixth-overall pick was the franchise’s first-ever draft choice last season and earned an All-Rookie selection after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 28 games.

The 2027 WNBA Draft is set for Apr. 12, with the start of the season scheduled for May 7.

Here’s the full order for first round of the 2027 WNBA Draft following the results of the lottery:

1. Toronto Tempo

2. Houston Comets

3. Washington Mystics (via Chicago)

4. Seattle Storm

5. Portland Fire

6. Los Angeles Sparks

7. Los Angeles Sparks (via Phoenix)

8. New York Liberty

9. Dallas Wings

10. Indiana Fever

11. Chicago Sky (via Washington)

12. Chicago Sky (via Atlanta)

13. Dallas Wings (via Las Vegas)

14. Golden State Valkyries

15. Minnesota Lynx