Toronto-born artist Lotus L. Kang wins $100,000 2026 Sobey Art Award

A Toronto-born artist known for combining photography, sculpture and installation work has received one of Canada’s most prestigious contemporary art honours.

Lotus L. Kang was named the winner of the 2026 Sobey Art Award during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, receiving the $100,000 grand prize.

The jury praised Kang’s decade-long commitment to her craft and the growing international recognition of her work, which often incorporates photographic film, found objects and everyday materials.

Five other shortlisted artists, Melaw Nakehk’o, Samuel Roy-Bois, Audie Murray, Caroline Monnet and Shane Perley-Dutcher, will each receive $25,000. Another 24 longlisted artists will receive $10,000 apiece, bringing the award’s total value to $465,000.

Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes Canadian contemporary artists at pivotal stages in their careers.

Works by all six finalists are on display at the National Gallery until Jan. 3, 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 15th, 2026.

David Augustine, The Canadian Press