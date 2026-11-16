12 suspects arrested, over 90 vehicles valued at $4.5 million recovered in Peel auto theft investigation

Twelve suspects are facing over 230 charges in connection to an auto theft investigation in Peel Region. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

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Posted November 16, 2026 11:35 am.

An extensive investigation into auto thefts has led to 12 arrests and the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles valued at over $4.5 million in Peel Region.

Project Cadetta was launched in March 2026 in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency and focused on a Brampton warehouse that police say was used as a primary staging area for stolen vehicles that were destined for West Africa from Canadian ports.

Investigators allege five suspects were responsible for coordinating the theft, movement and export of stolen vehicles while others allegedly supported the operation.

“This was not an opportunistic crime. It was a coordinated network designed to profit from stolen vehicles taken from our communities and across the GTA,” said Det. Sgt. Ian Harloff.

As a result of the investigation and a series of search warrants, 96 stolen luzury SUVs, pick-up trucks and other high-value vehicles concealed within shipping containers were recovered.

A dozen suspects were arrested and 231 charges were laid against them. Police say some of the individuals may be referred to the CBSA and face immigration enforcement action.

Two people are also wanted and warrants have been issued for their arrests; a 16-year-old from Hamilton who cannot be identified and Steven Gyamfi, 32, of no fixed address.

“Organized auto theft is not just a property crime; it is a violent, predatory business model that is run by transnational organized crime groups and syndicates that terrorize families in their own driveways and in their homes. They use the funds from those or from that crime to fund a variety of other crimes,” said Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

Milinovich said that usually when a vehicle is stolen in Mississauga or Brampton, it is on a container ship within days, adding that roughly 75 per cent of the stolen vehicles that are intercepted at the Port of Montreal for export out of the country originate from Ontario.

“Project Cadetta is about more than recovering stolen vehicles. It’s about dismantling organized criminal networks that target our communities and make it harder for them to operate,” said Peel Police Services Board Chair Nando Iannicca at the Project Cadetta press conference.

Auto theft reached a peak in 2023 when a vehicle was being stolen almost evey hour. Since then, Peel police have doubled their auto theft unit and brought those crimes down by 50 per cent.

“For many families, their vehicles is how they get to work, take their children to school, and manage their everyday responsibilities. When that vehicle is stolen, it’s more than a financial loss. It affects their sense of safety and security. Our residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, in their driveways, and in their neighborhoods,” added Iannicca.

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