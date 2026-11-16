Toronto police investigators say two of three suspects who allegedly tried breaking into a home and then crashed into a store while fleeing are now facing charges.

Officers first responded to a break-in call in the Broadview and Cosburn avenues area on Saturday, November 14, at around 8:52 p.m.

Investigators say three suspects attempted to gain entry into a home while the homeowner was inside.

The homeowner chased them to a nearby parked vehicle and all three suspects jumped in and fled at a high rate of speed.

While fleeing, police say the suspect vehicle crashed into the front of a convenience store.

The trio fled on foot, but two were later arrested nearby.

Liban Mohammed, 19, and Dontae Kerr, 30, both of Hamilton, are facing charges of criminal harassment, attempt to break and enter into a dwelling and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

A third suspect (pictured below) managed to get away and remains at large.

He’s described as around 18-22 year of age, 140-160 pounds, with a slim build and a light complexion. Police say he has a large nose, and was wearing all black.

Outstanding suspect. Toronto police.