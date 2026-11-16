2 people arrested in Scarborough gun investigation

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a firearm investigation in Scarborough.

Detectives said the investigation kicked off on Nov. 11, in the area of Neilson and Ellesmere Roads.

A search warrant was executed, and police recovered and seized one loaded firearm.

As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested two 24 year olds, identified as Tajae White of Pickering and Sandra Sta-Maria of Toronto.

They were both charged with seven offences, including altering a firearm to make it automatic, possessing a firearm without a licence and two counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized.

They were both scheduled to appear in a Toronto court.