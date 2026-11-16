Tiff Macklem to step down as Bank of Canada governor at end of his term

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an interview at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 10:27 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 12:19 pm.

The Bank of Canada says Tiff Macklem will not seek a second term as governor and plans to step down when his current run expires on June 2, 2027.

The central bank’s board of directors says it has started a search process to select the next governor.

“It has been the highlight of my career to serve as the 10th governor of the Bank of Canada,” Macklem said in a news release Monday.

He said his tenure has come as Canada navigates a world that is more fragmented and shock-prone.

“The bank has faced these challenges by acting decisively, by using sound judgment in the face of uncertainty, and by serving Canadians with humility and a steadfast commitment to its mandate,” he said.

Macklem was named governor in May 2020 and took over the job in June of that year, during the early days of the pandemic.

The central bank said the recruitment process is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

The board’s choice will be subject to approval by the minister of finance and the federal cabinet.

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