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Man critically injured in shooting at Brampton apartment building

Officers were notified of a shooting just before midnight on Nov. 15 in the McMurchy Avenue North and Nelson Street West area, near Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

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Posted November 16, 2026 6:44 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 8:22 am.

A man suffered critical injuries after being shot at a Brampton apartment building late on Sunday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said.

Officers were notified of a shooting at an apartment complex just before midnight on Nov. 15 in the McMurchy Avenue North and Nelson Street West area, near Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road.

Police said an adult male victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect(s) fled prior to police arrival. No suspect information is available at this time, and investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety,” a PRP spokesperson said.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage or dashcam video is asked to contact PRP investigators.

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