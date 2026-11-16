City of Toronto supporting construction of 10K new rental homes; more than 2K to be affordable units

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday that the City is moving forward with supporting the construction of 10,000 new rental homes out of which more than 2,000 will be affordable units.

The move is part of Phase 2 of the City’s Purpose-Built Rental (PBR) Housing Incentives program which provides City-funded financial incentives to developers to build rental housing projects in which a minimum 20 per cent of units are affordable and rent controlled. Eligible projects get an indefinite deferral of development charges for market rental homes and financial incentives towards the affordable units including building permit fee waivers and exemption from property taxes.

Mayor Olivia Chow announced the results of the call for applications for Phase 2 at the site of one of the projects supported by Phase 1 – launched in 2024 – in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood, dubbed The Dennis.

The call went out in August and the City received 58 applications of which 19 projects were selected across 12 wards. A total of 9,667 new rental homes will be built, of which 2,059 will be affordable, rent-controlled units.

Chow said applications that could start construction quickly were prioritized as the City requires all selected projects to start construction within 12 months to maintain their eligibility for City funding under the PBR Housing Incentives program.

“We are choosing projects that are ready – shovels in the ground within 12 months. We are building near transit. We are backing projects that give back to the neighbourhood with community spaces and services,” she said.

Chow acknowledged the support of the federal and provincial government that allowed City Council to approve Phase 2 through $1.5 billion in funding provided via the Development Charges Reduction Program.

“The number of applications [for Phase 2] shows significant interest from the homebuilding industry in partnering with the City, and points to the need for all orders of government to work together to speed up construction of new rental housing, including affordable rental homes,” read the press release.

“An estimated one in four rental housing starts in Toronto between January 2025 and August 2026 were supported by Phase 1, highlighting the impact of this program on unlocking new rental developments, securing new affordable homes, and supporting jobs in the construction sector.”

Councillor-elect for York-South Weston Chiara Padovani in whose ward The Dennis is being built applauded the program but also used the occasion as an opportunity to call on the Province to reinstate rent control for all.

“I would be remiss not to reaffirm the call on the premier to bring back rent control for every home in the city because that’s how renters will get the housing security that we deserve,” she said.