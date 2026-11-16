OTTAWA — Twenty-five former cabinet ministers and former heads of parliament in Ecuador are warning that some provisions of the Canada-Ecuador free trade deal are putting the countries’ economic relationship at risk.

The two countries signed a free trade deal in July, with several Canadian organizations and civil society leaders warning it will threaten the environment and worsen a human rights crisis in the South American country.

In a letter to International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, 25 Ecuadorian politicians object to the inclusion of investor-state dispute settlement provisions in the deal and urge the government to remove those sections before ratifying it.

The letter said the provisions, which would allow foreign investors to sue governments through an international tribunal instead of through domestic sovereign courts, are unconstitutional in Ecuador and have been rejected by Ecuadorian voters in several referendums.

“We are not opposed to Canadian investment in Ecuador or to closer economic relations between our two countries,” said the letter. “We write because we believe this agreement, as currently structured, places that relationship at risk.”

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the provisions were requested by the mining industry and opposed by human rights organizations during public consultations held in 2023.

Stuart Trew, the organization’s senior researcher, said investor-state dispute settlement provisions won’t enhance investment in either country.

“It just gives these companies a real sharp tool they can use to basically threaten countries away from policies they don’t want to see introduced,” said Trew. “We’re quite alarmed by what the Canadian government has done here.”

The Canadian Press has reached out to the federal government for comment but has not .yet received a response.

The letter said Canada and Ecuador have substantial shared interests in trade, investment and development, but the politicians urge caution about “an instrument likely to be contested for the duration of its life.”

“An agreement built on sound legal and democratic foundations will serve the relationship between our countries considerably better than one that invites constitutional challenge from the day it enters into force,” said the letter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press